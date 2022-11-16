Green Bay mayor breaks tie to pass city budget with $7.58 per $1,000 tax levy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich broke a tie vote on the city council to pass the 2023 city budget Tuesday night.

The budget passed with a tax levy of $7.58 per $1,000 on property for Green Bay residents, down from the mayor’s original proposal of $7.84/$1,000.

The current rate is $9.80/$1,000.

The vote on adopting the budget was tied at six-to-six when Mayor Genrich cast the deciding vote.

“I think it’s pretty darn important to fund all of our critical services in the city. It’s a core responsibility that I have and it’s a core responsibility for our council as well, so I vote in favor,” Genrich said.

District 8 alderman Chris Wery voted against the budget.

“We were given a horrible ghastly budget, and we trimmed it down to a bad budget, probably very bad budget. There’s probably a lot in here we could pursue, but looking at the lay of the land, there’s a lot of tie votes here that will fail. I’m going to vote against this because I think there’s room to approve,” Wery said.

The council had rejected the mayor’s budget during the Nov. 10 hearing. They reconvened Tuesday after adopting changes.

