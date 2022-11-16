Fond du Lac Dairy Queen owner celebrates daughter’s birthday with sweet donation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County family is celebrating their daughter’s second birthday and they’re including the community in their celebration.

Yana Patel of North Fond du Lac is turning two years old on November 16th. And, her parents are very proud. According to her dad Manny Patel, “I just want a blessing for her, everyone give her blessed. And it’s her second birthday so I want to celebrate in some different way.”

Originally from India, it’s not unusual for the Patels to go all out for special occasions. “On our wedding it was more than 4,000 people at our wedding. We have big community day and totally different from here,” says Manny Patel.

In fact, last year, when Yana turned one while visiting India, nearly a thousand people came to her party. Her parents saying it was a small gathering because of COVID.

Stateside this year, for her birthday, the Patels aren’t throwing an elaborate party, but they are still recognizing the day. Her dad says, “I want to celebrate with the community, like some schools, fire department, police department. I’m wanting everyone on her birthday.”

Yana’s parents own the Dairy Queen in Fond du Lac. And to celebrate their little girl, on her birthday, they’re donating about 5,000 Dilly Bars to different schools and agencies in Fond du Lac County. “He just delivered over 500 Dilly Bars for us to enjoy for his daughter’s birthday,” says Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein.

The family of three traveling from place to place today dropping off the sweet treats.

Obviously the Dilly Bar donation was a sweet surprise for anyone who received one, but the meaning behind the celebration is about so much more. Bob Lloyd is the Assistant Principal at Sabish Middle School, one of the Patel’s stops. He says, “It’s always great when schools have businesses and communities working together and it always makes it better for the kids which at the end of the day is why we’re all here.”

And on November 16th in Fond du Lac County they were celebrating Yana, one Dilly Bar at a time.

