Dairy Queen in Fond du Lac gives away thousands of Dilly Bars

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a dilly of a day in Fond du Lac County. That’s because a local business owner was asking the community to help celebrate his daughter’s 2nd birthday.

Yana Patel’s father owns the Dairy Queen in Fond du Lac. He’s originally from Indiana, where birthdays are big, elaborate celebrations. Unable to make a trip home to India until later this month, the Patel family is celebrating Yana by donating thousands of Dilly Bars to the Fond du Lac County community.

Manny Patel and his wife, along with the birthday girl, delivered cases of Dilly Bars to different places around the county Wednesday.

”I just want a blessing for her, everyone give her blessed. And it’s her second birthday, so I want to celebrate in some different way,” Patel said.

“Manny is planning a trip for his family and to celebrate in India with his daughter, and they talk about in their culture it’s a several-day celebration, so for us to be part of it, it really goes to the family of the City of Fond du Lac,” Police Chief Aaron Goldstein said.

Anyone visiting the Patels’ Dairy Queen Wednesday could also get a free Dilly Bar or small cone.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.