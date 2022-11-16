Brooks to be sentenced Wednesday for Waukesha Parade attack

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens more during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade will learn his sentence Wednesday.

It marks day two of the sentencing hearing for Darrell Brooks in Waukesha County.

Brooks is facing up to six life sentences for driving his SUV through the parade route. In October, a jury convicted Brooks on 76 charges filed in the attack.

On Tuesday, victims and families described in heart-wrenching detail what Brooks took from them almost exactly one year ago, on November 21, 2021.

Through anger, tears, and raw emotion, mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters described their tremendous losses. Some talked about survivors’ guilt. Some shared the nightmare of reliving it over and over again, suffering from PTSD and anxiety.

Leanna Owens, a member of the Dancing Grannies, died from her injuries. Her sons held nothing back in court after seeing Brooks’s reaction.

“I can never tell her I should have been more grateful. I can never tell her how much I need her in my life. Shake your head, because that is what you took from me. Nothing this court can do -- so I ask you rot, and rot slow,” Chris Owens said.

Legal experts told our partner station WISN that Judge Jennifer Dorow will consider three factors when determining Brooks’s fate.

“Judges are always required to look at the same three things. How bad was this offense? What is the character of the person who committed it and what is the public need in order to be protected in the judge’s sentence? And Mr. Brooks breaks off the charts -- negative, really -- in all three categories,” said attorney Craig Mastantuono with the law firm Mastantuono Coffee & Thomas SC in Milwaukee.

Mastantuono says it is unlikely Brooks will ever be up for parole.

“With six first-degree intentional homicide convictions, the chances are slim to none that the judge is going to set any of these parole eligibility dates within Mr. Brooks’s expected natural life,” Mastantuono said.

