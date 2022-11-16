$50,000 Bobcat stolen from Green Bay Parks

A 2013 Bobcat skid-steer loader was stolen from Triangle Sports Area in Green Bay
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public to help with the recovery of a Bobcat skid-steer loader that was stolen from the city’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

The 2013 Bobcat, valued at about $50,000, was stolen from Triangle Sports Area on the city’s east side sometime between 1:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, and 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The Bobcat has the words “Parks and Recreation” on the side and a unit number 222.

If you think you know where the Bobcat is or have information about the theft, call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200. You can remain anonymous by giving your tip to Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or online at 432stop.com, or using the P3 Tips app for smart phones and tablets.

