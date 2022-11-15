Woman fired gun as officers responded to disturbance, Sheboygan police say

Police lights graphic.
Police lights graphic.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are holding a 22-year-old woman in anticipation of numerous criminal charges.

The police department says it dispatched officers to a disturbance on the 1500-block of Espy Way minutes before 6 p.m. Monday.

While officers were responding, the suspect fired a weapon.

No one was hurt. Police say the investigation isn’t over but the community isn’t in any danger.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

