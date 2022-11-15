Wisconsin Ag. Secretary helps distribute turkeys in Oshkosh

The turkeys were paid for by the American Rescue Plan
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is spreading holiday cheer.

Wisconsin Secretary of the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection Randy Romanski helped to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys at the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry on Monday.

While visiting, Secretary Romanski was given a special tour of projects for the pantry funded by his department.

The turkeys were provided by the DATCP and funding from the American Rescue Plan.

