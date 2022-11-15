Tuesday is the first day of sentencing for convicted Waukesha Christmas Parade killer

A Wisconsin man was found guilty of 6 counts of first degree intentional homicide after driving his vehicle through a Christmas parade last year.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of killing and injuring people at the Waukesha Christmas Parade will learn his sentence this week.

The Darrell Brooks sentencing hearing is expected to last two days. The first day of sentencing begins Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Our Milwaukee partner station WISN reports 45 victims are expected to speak at the hearing. Nine of the victims are children.

Brooks’ grandmother is expected to speak at the hearing via Zoom. WISN obtained her statement. CLICK HERE to read it.

Brooks is facing six life sentences for driving his SUV into the 2021 parade route. He killed six people and injured dozens more. In October, a jury found Brooks guilty on all 76 charges filed against him.

Legal experts told WISN that Judge Jennifer Dorow will consider three factors when determining Brooks’ fate.

“Judges are always required to look at the same three things. How bad was this offense? What is the character of the person who committed it and what is the public need in order to be protected in the judge’s sentence? And Mr. Brooks breaks off the charts negative really in all three categories,” said attorney Craig Mastantuono with the law firm Mastantuono Coffee & Thomas SC in Milwaukee.

Mastantuono says it is unlikely Brooks will ever be up for parole.

“With six first-degree intentional homicide convictions, the chances are slim to none that the judge is going to set any of these parole eligibility dates within Mr. Brooks’ expected natural life,” Mastantuono said.

