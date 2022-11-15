Titans’ Henry poses tough test for Packers run defense

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry pushes off Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas...
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry pushes off Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Stories of coaches sleeping in the office are common in the NFL. This week is no different with just three days to prepare for one of the AFC’s best on Thursday Night Football.

“That’s just kind of the way it is. That’s the way I’ve done it every year. Whether it’s here or somewhere else. Just go right in and get to work,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

One thing that will certainly keep the Packers up this week is Titans running back Derek Henry. Who currently sits just behind Saquon Barkley in the chase for the NFL rushing title. Green Bay will have a unique resource at their disposal on the coaching staff this week. That’s with head coach Matt LaFleur having coached Henry with the Titans in 2018.

“If he gets going, it’s going to be a lont day. You’ve got to do a great job of trying to contain him, bottle him up, try to get him going laterally because once he gets going downhill it’s like a freight train going through there,” said LaFleur.

Green Bay has seen Henry since LaFleur came to Titletown. Henry nearly broke the century mark at Lambeau Field in 2020, but did not have a single carry of more than ten yards.

Of course that game tape was the first current defensive coordinator Joe Barry turned to when preparing for the Titans.

“Every single back in this league is unique, their subtly different, but this guy is the most unique. Not only because of the things he can do with the ball in his hands, but just his simple size. You know, he literally looks like Preston Smith when he breaks the huddle,” said Joe Barry.

That combination of size and speed helped Henry average 4.6 yards per carry thus far this season. The key for a unit ranked 26th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game is quite simply tackling as a unit, literally.

“It’s hard. You’ve got an unblocked guy. Come on man, make the tackle. It’s going to take five. It’s going to take six. It’s going to take gang tackling. It’s going to take swarm. It’s going to take effort. That’s something we preach every week, but definitely this week when you’re playing a guy like Henry,” said Barry.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A viewer captures a photo of a wild mustang running through a Door County neighborhood.
Wild mustang rounded up in southern Door County
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Fond du Lac police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman
Fond du Lac Police investigating “suspicious” death of woman
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center left, and Aaron Jones (33), celebrate after...
Schedule leaves Packers no time to celebrate ending slump
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates catching a touchdown pass...
Rodgers rallies Packers past McCarthy’s Cowboys 31-28 in OT
The Packers rallied from a 14 point fourth quarter deficit for their first win in 42 days....
On the Clock: Packers snap streak, ruin McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field
LIVE BLOG: McCarthy returns to Lambeau Field in Packers-Cowboys game