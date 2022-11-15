Three sentenced to federal prison for Reservation death coverup

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people have been sentenced to federal prison for a death coverup on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

The defendants were accused of covering up the overdose death of Stephanie Greenspon by driving her body to the reservation and lighting the vehicle on fire.

Timothy Snider - 12.5 years in prison, 10 years supervised release

Distribution of Heroin

Use of a Communication Facility to Facilitate a Felony Drug Offense

Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice

Emerson Reed - 10 years in prison, 5 years supervised release

Arson in Connection with a Federal Felony

Kayla M. Childs - 2.5 years in prison, 3 years supervised release

Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice

The investigation started in August 2020. Officers found a burned-out vehicle in a remote area on the reservation. The remains of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon of Green Bay were found in the vehicle.

Investigators say that Greenspon had reached out to Snider via social media to set up a heroin buy in Green Bay. She went to Snider’s home on the afternoon of Aug. 3, 2020. Greenspon overdosed and the others conspired to conceal her death.

On Aug. 4, Snider and Reed transported Greenspon’s body to the reservation. Reed later met with Childs and another man and they moved the vehicle to a remote area off County Highway M near State Highway 55.

Reed and another man doused the vehicle with gasoline and other liquids and set it on fire, investigators say. The fire nearly destroyed the remains and the vehicle.

The other man involved in the case committed suicide after his first court appearance.

“In sentencing the defendants, Senior Judge Griesbach noted the seriousness of the crimes, observing that the sentencing guidelines set for the offenses did not address situations and actions like those of the defendants. Judge Griesbach also remarked upon the pain and emotional damage done to the woman’s family and many others through the defendants’ egregious acts. Finally, Judge Griesbach observed the need to deter those who might consider similar actions,” reads a statement from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

The Menominee Tribal Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. They received help from the Brown County Drug Task Force, Wisconsin State Fire Marshal, Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center, and Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Maier prosecuted the case in United States District Court.

