SNOW SHOWERS THROUGHOUT THE DAY TUESDAY

This is the week where many folks will think that winter is here to stay... Light snow will become more widespread overnight and snower showers will continue throughout Tuesday. This slushy show will stick easily on grassy surfaces. Meanwhile, the roads will become occasionally slippery, especially at night and in the early morning hours. During this long duration event, the Fox Valley will pick up an inch or two of snow, while areas farther north will get 2-4″. Snow totals closer to the lakeshore may be lower, due to more mixed precipitation blending in.

It’s going to get even colder during the second half of the week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the middle 30s. From Thursday through next weekend, our highs will only be in the 20s. Blustery west-northwest winds will usher in the chilly weather. It looks like our “feel-like temperatures” will be in the teens during Thursday evening’s Packers-Titans game. It’s also going to be a cold start to Saturday’s statewide gun-deer hunting opener.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: E 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Snow showers. Cold and calm. Slippery roads possible. LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Snow showers. A wintry mix lakeside... Slippery roads possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Early snow showers. Cloudy skies. HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Cloudy, colder, and blustery. Flurries possible. HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Flurries possible. HIGH: 24 LOW: 11

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible again. HIGH: 25 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, cold, and blustery. HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

MONDAY: Not quite as cold with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 29

