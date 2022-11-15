Record Thanksgiving gas prices don’t deter drivers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - AAA released its Thanksgiving travel forecast Tuesday: 54.6 million Americans are projected to hit the roads or the skies, nearly reaching pre-pandemic levels.

Drivers are still getting sticker shock when they see the prices at gas stations, but folks still plan to travel despite the prices at the pump.

AAA says the average price per gallon in Wisconsin right now is $3.57 for regular unleaded. That’s 46 cents more than it was last Thanksgiving, $3.11, and we’re told it’s among the highest prices ever for this holiday. Prices have been on the decline, but a lot of cars on the road would drive up demand and bring down supply.

However, despite the potential hefty price tag to fill up your tank, Nick Jarmusz with AAA says 1.1 million Wisconsinites are going to travel Thanksgiving weekend, and more than half of them are traveling by car.

He says he’s never seen a strong correlation between gas prices and people’s willingness to travel, and this year it seems people just need to get out, no matter the price.

”I think that damped demand to travel after two years of shutdowns and people avoiding travel is really helping people to overcome that and pushing them to overcome and find a way to make it work in their budget even if that means absorbing higher costs,” Jarmusz said.

We also talked with Jarmusz about air travel. He said 106,000 Wisconsinites are projected to get airline tickets for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Even though that number is a tenth of the road travelers, and flights are costing 22% more than a year ago, air travel in our state is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

