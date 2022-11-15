Police investigating suspicious death in Appleton

Police respond to home on W. Summer Street in Appleton. Nov. 15, 2022.
Police respond to home on W. Summer Street in Appleton. Nov. 15, 2022.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the 700 block of W. Summer Street.

At about 11:27 a.m., officers were called to a home for “the discovery of a possibly deceased person.”

“The circumstances surrounding the death are presently being investigated,” police say.

Yellow police tape has been placed around the home.

Action 2 News is there and we are working to get more information about what happened. Stay with us for updates.

