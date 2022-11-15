Police investigating suspicious death in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the 700 block of W. Summer Street.
At about 11:27 a.m., officers were called to a home for “the discovery of a possibly deceased person.”
“The circumstances surrounding the death are presently being investigated,” police say.
Yellow police tape has been placed around the home.
