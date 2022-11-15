Packers cut Amari Rodgers, RB Kylin Hill

Returner’s fumbles cost him job and roster spot
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) against the Arizona Cardinals during the...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Chris Roth
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Amari Rodgers experiment in Green Bay is over, emphatically. The team cut the 2021 3rd round pick on Tuesday, two days after his latest mis-adventure as a punt returner. Rodgers’ fumble against the Cowboys on a 3rd quarter punt return led to a go ahead Dallas score, and earned Rodgers a seat on the bench. GM Brian Gutekunst then released Rodgers, along with running back Kylin Hill - a 7th round pick in the 2021 draft.

Rodgers had just 4 catches as a receiver his rookie season, and despite injuries this year, still could not find any traction on offense this season with just 4 catches on 8 targets. He lost his kick returner job a few weeks ago, then coughed up his 5th fumble of the season against Dallas (1 of those was on the end of game lateral-palooza the Packers attempted in the Washington loss).

Rodgers joins a less than impressive list of 3rd round picks by Gutekunst in his tenure: LB Oren Burks in 2018 (no longer on team), TE Jace Sternberger in 2019 (no longer on team), TE Josiah Deguara in 2020 (still on team), Rodgers in 2021, and OL Sean Rhyan in 2022 (hasn’t played).

Hill has been active for 2 games after returning from an ACL injury suffered his rookie season. He had 1 carry against the Lions.

