Man killed in Outagamie County crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CENTER VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - One man is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of county roads A and S in Center Valley, northwest of Mackville.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office blocked off the roads while they investigate the crash.

They expected the intersection to be closed until later Tuesday evening.

No further information is available at the time of this writing.

