LIGHT SNOW CONTINUES THROUGH TOMORROW MORNING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Widespread light snow will continue today. That’s because of a storm system tracking from the mid-Mississippi Valley towards the eastern Great Lakes. This weathermaker is helping to enhance the snow showers across our area. Through tonight, most folks will get 1-3″ of slushy accumulation on grassy surfaces. While some of the snow is melting on the roads, drivers should still anticipate slick spots. They’re more likely to be found on lesser traveled roads and untreated streets. Sidewalks and parking lots may also be slippery at times through tonight. Your severe weather outlook is LOW.

After the snow slows down, we’ll watch for even colder weather to settle into the area. Highs will be in the 30s through tomorrow, but after that, we’re expecting only 20s. Our wind chills will only be in the teens during Thursday evening’s Packers-Titans game. This cold weather is also going to hang around for the start of the Wisconsin gun-deer hunting season. Saturday’s daybreak temperatures will be in the teens with a gentle southwest breeze. Hunters will also find some tracking snow, thanks to the storm system that’s passing through today.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Light snow. Some lakeside mix. Slick spots develop. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Light snow... 1-3″ totals for most. Some lakeside mix. LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Morning lake flakes. Cloudy skies. Slick roads possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Cloudy, colder and blustery. A few snow showers. HIGH: 29 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Flurries possible. HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers. HIGH: 24 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 24 LOW: 15

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 33

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A viewer captures a photo of a wild mustang running through a Door County neighborhood.
Wild mustang rounded up in southern Door County
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Fond du Lac police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman
Fond du Lac Police investigating “suspicious” death of woman
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’

Latest News

November 15 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the snow
First Alert Weather
SNOW SHOWERS THROUGHOUT THE DAY TUESDAY
First Alert Weather
OCCASIONAL SNOW THROUGH MIDWEEK
First Alert Weather snowfall forecast (snow event will last more than a day)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Measurable snowfall