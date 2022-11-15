LIGHT SNOW CONTINUES THROUGH TOMORROW MORNING

Widespread light snow will continue today. That’s because of a storm system tracking from the mid-Mississippi Valley towards the eastern Great Lakes. This weathermaker is helping to enhance the snow showers across our area. Through tonight, most folks will get 1-3″ of slushy accumulation on grassy surfaces. While some of the snow is melting on the roads, drivers should still anticipate slick spots. They’re more likely to be found on lesser traveled roads and untreated streets. Sidewalks and parking lots may also be slippery at times through tonight. Your severe weather outlook is LOW.

After the snow slows down, we’ll watch for even colder weather to settle into the area. Highs will be in the 30s through tomorrow, but after that, we’re expecting only 20s. Our wind chills will only be in the teens during Thursday evening’s Packers-Titans game. This cold weather is also going to hang around for the start of the Wisconsin gun-deer hunting season. Saturday’s daybreak temperatures will be in the teens with a gentle southwest breeze. Hunters will also find some tracking snow, thanks to the storm system that’s passing through today.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: E 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: N 5-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Light snow. Some lakeside mix. Slick spots possible. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Light snow... 1-3″ slushy totals for most. Some lakeside mix. LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Morning lake flakes. Cloudy skies. Slick roads possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Cloudy, colder and blustery. A few snow showers. HIGH: 29 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Flurries possible. HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers. HIGH: 24 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 24 LOW: 15

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 33

