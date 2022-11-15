INTERVIEW: Startup Wisconsin Week

Events around the state will connect tech founders, startups, investors and talent to promote and grow small businesses.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - This is Startup Wisconsin Week, a week dedicated to small businesses.

This will be the 6th year for Startup Wisconsin Week, which sees multiple events around the state to connect tech founders, startups, investors and talent to promote and grow small businesses.

Amy Pietsch, director of Fox Valley Technical College’s Venture Center, talked with Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth about the challenges faced by startups right now in a climate of inflation and fears of a recession looming.

She talks about FVTC’s involvement in Startup Wisconsin Week and a program for military veterans turned innovators.

