INTERVIEW: A closer look at Wisconsin’s election numbers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are one week removed from the 2022 midterm election. While some results nationally are still being tabulated, the numbers in Wisconsin show Democratic Gov. Tony Evers winning a second term and Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson winning a third term -- the major races on the ticket splitting for the first time since 1998.

Craig Gilbert, a longtime political writer at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and current fellow at the Marquette University Law School Lubar Center, joined Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth for a look back at the election numbers and those decisive splits: Johnson outperformed fellow Republican Tim Michels, on the gubernatorial ticket, by nearly 80,000 votes. Gov. Evers outperformed fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes, running for U.S. Senate, by 48,000 votes.

These appear to be the closest Senate and gubernatorial races on the same ballot in state history, and the first time the party of the sitting U.S. president won the governor’s race since 1990.

Gilbert also talks about what trends from 2020 carried over into 2022 and how that might change campaigning in 2024, and whether trends might change if Donald Trump is out of the picture in the 2024 presidential election.

