“I wasn’t there to protect him”: Grieving mother talks to police about fatal crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Heartbreak. Disbelief. Pain.

A grieving mother is saying her final goodbye to her son. Cruz Beltran, the 17-year-old who died in a hit-and-run crash, was laid to rest over the weekend.

Today his mother is trying to move forward, taking more steps in seeking justice. She sat down with Casey Torres in an exclusive interview and shared what she says needs to be done to prevent tragedies like her son’s from happening to others.

“I don’t really know how I could function anymore. Like other options are not options. I gotta learn how to live through the way I feel,” Michelle Saldana said.

Saldana lost a piece of her heart -- her 17-year-old son, one of the youngest of 12 children, and the rock in Saldana’s life.

“Protector, that’s the main word. He was a big protector. He was my protector.”

And he was kind.

“He was such a wonderful boy. He loved nature. He was going to be a marine biologist. Well, I want him to be a marine biologist. But he was going to be a biologist anyway.”

His dream was cut short.

He was visiting family and friends in Green Bay last month. Just days before she could tell him they were heading back to Florida to live in a new home, he was killed in the crash on Green Bay’s W. Mason St.

She received a phone call and found out her son died.

”I wasn’t there to protect him either. I wasn’t there for my son, and I have to, I have to be able to get through this somehow.”

She is still in disbelief, but Monday she went to speak with police to learn more about what happened that fateful night. Saldana is now focused on keeping other children safe, pushing for more law enforcement presence on the road.

Green Bay Police Commander Kevin Warych said, ”Traffic is our number one complaint here in the police department, and we deploy our resources, our traffic enforcement officers are working there at that intersection -- at all intersections -- as much as they possibly can.”

Warych says the department receives a lot of speeding complaints on Mason St. but the Oneida St. intersection is not deemed a high-risk area, according to their monthly data report.

He says this crash was reckless driving and adds the community needs to come together as a whole to prevent more tragedies.

Prevention is what Saldana is focused on, saying she wants the 15-year-old girl accused of causing the crash to be charged as an adult and for all people involved to be held accountable to keep them from getting on the streets and hurting someone else’s child.

“Something to change,” Saldana said. “I’m never giving up, that’s all I’m saying. I’ll never give up.”

Saldana says what happened here was not an accident.

Instead of heading back to Florida, she’ll be staying here to follow this case in hopes of getting justice. Her main focus is to make sure her son did not die in vain.

The girl charged in this case was in court last week but her hearing was delayed to give her time to find a defense attorney.

