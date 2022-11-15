Hunter, Young lead Hawks past Bucks 121-106

MILWAUKEE (AP) — De’Andre Hunter scored 24 points and Trae Young had 21 points and nine assists, leading the Atlanta Hawks to a 121-106 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

Clint Capela added 19 points and 10 rebounds as Atlanta won for the fifth time in seven games. Dejounte Murray also scored 19, and John Collins had 16 points and nine boards.

Antetokounmpo, who missed the last two games and three of the last four with left knee soreness, scored 27 points in 31 minutes. The Bucks have lost three of four after a 9-0 start.

Atlanta led 94-80 entering the final period. Milwaukee scored eight consecutive points to close to 108-99 with 3:12 left. Antetokounmpo fouled out with 1:35 remaining, and Murray hit both free throws to make it 116-101.

It was the third meeting between the teams in 16 days. The Bucks suffered their first loss of the season at Atlanta a week ago.

MarJon Beauchamp had 20 points for the Bucks, who lost for the first time at home after seven victories.

Atlanta scored 34 points in the paint in the first half en route to a 63-50 lead at the break. The Hawks shot 56.3% in the first half, compared to 39.5% for the Bucks, who were just 3 of 14 from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) remained out. He has yet to play this season.

Bucks: Both F Khris Middleton (wrist surgery) and G Pat Connaughton (right calf strain) remain out, but are getting closer to returning. Coach Mike Budenholzer said the Bucks have been cautious with both. ... G Jrue Holiday (right ankle sprain) missed his third straight game.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Bucks: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

