Crews battling house fire in Shawano County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are battling a house fire in Shawano County Tuesday morning.

The scene is located in the 8100 block of Broadway in the Town of Richmond.

The fire chief tells Action 2 News that residents escaped the home without injury.

“Actually it went rather smooth. We were able to gain access right away, get water on the fire and right now we’re looking for fire extension and taking care of hot spots,” said Shawano Area Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Felts.

Crews are using infra-red cameras to help them locate hot spots.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A viewer captures a photo of a wild mustang running through a Door County neighborhood.
Wild mustang rounded up in southern Door County
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Fond du Lac police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman
Fond du Lac Police investigating “suspicious” death of woman
Michelle Saldana wants to make sure her son gets justice
“I wasn’t there to protect him”: Grieving mother talks to police about fatal crash

Latest News

A Wisconsin man was found guilty of 6 counts of first degree intentional homicide after driving...
Tuesday is the first day of sentencing for convicted Waukesha Christmas Parade killer
November 15 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the snow
Three sentenced to federal prison for overdose death coverup.
Three sentenced to federal prison for Reservation death coverup
Shawano County house fire
WATCH: Crews battle house fire in Shawano County