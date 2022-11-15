Charges recommended for 2 teens in WI bonfire explosion

Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance
Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance.

Shawano County sheriff's officials said they are asking prosecutors to charge a 17-year-old from Green Bay with second-degree reckless injury and injury by negligent handling of fire. A 16-year-old Pulaski boy could face the same charges in juvenile court.

Authorities say they also plan to ask for charges against the homeowner who was present at the Town of Maple Grove party during Pulaski High School homecoming weekend.

Officials say as many as 40 people may have been hurt when a drum partially filed with gas and diesel fuel was tossed into the fire and exploded the night of Oct. 14.

Investigators say 17 of the injured people were privately transported to hospitals in Green Bay, which is about about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) southeast of the town. Seven people injured were flown to burn units in Milwaukee.

Those at the party included current and former students of the Pulaski School District.

Most Read

Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A viewer captures a photo of a wild mustang running through a Door County neighborhood.
Wild mustang rounded up in southern Door County
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Fond du Lac police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman
Fond du Lac Police investigating “suspicious” death of woman
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’

Latest News

WITI Fox 6 2016
Officer shoots man after body found in Milwaukee home
Cooper DeJean returned an interception for a touchdown and set up another score with a 41-yard...
DeJean’s big plays help Iowa top Wisconsin, 24-10
Rendering of the basketball court at American Family Field for the "Brew City Battle."
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers’ home stadium
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) jogs onto the field to for an NFL football game...
Ex-Raider Abram reunites with old friends in Green Bay