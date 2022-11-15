3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Moon rocket, space plane, and space station ballot box

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz fills 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with a moon rocket and a hurricane, a “secret” space plane that came to Earth, and how to vote in a midterm election from an International Space Station.

First, a long-awaited update on the Artemis moon rocket which is scheduled to launch... again. But it needed some repairs after Hurricane Nicole hit Florida.

Second, an unmanned space plane -- it looks like a small space shuttle without windows -- brings its secret payloads back to Earth after 908 days in orbit (that’s 2 years, 5 months, 26 days).

Third, speaking of secrets, U.S. astronauts cast their secret votes in last Tuesday’s midterm elections for their home states. But where did they find a dropbox 254 miles above the Earth? Brad has the answer in the video above!

