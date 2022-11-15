3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The “fountain of youth” could shorten your life?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are concerns in the medical community that a popular nutritional supplement touted as the “fountain of youth” could be linked to a higher risk of pancreatic cancer.

The supplement is NAD, or NAD+ -- or nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide if you want to write it out. It helps enzymes in your body carry out their mission to support healthy cells and metabolism, repairing DNA and improving brain functions. Our body produces less NAD+ as we age, so proponents think boosting its numbers with supplements can stabilize or even reverse some of aging’s effects.

Ironically, a study with mice finds boosting it could also shorten some lives. Brad Spakowitz has more details in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Plus, a vaccine against drug addiction? Brad tells us how a shot in the arm could help people drop some dangerous habits.

