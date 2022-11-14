Wild mustang on the loose in Southern Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A wild mustang is on the loose in Door County.

On Nov. 13, at 2:01 p.m., the Door County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Bay Shore Drive in the Township of Sevastopol. Officials say a horse had entered the Bay of Green Bay and was swimming to Potawatomi State Park.

The horse took off running around Grondin Road and Duluth Avenue. It was last seen in the area of County S and Wilson Road.

“Several attempts to contain the horse were unsuccessful. The owner said the horse is a wild mustang and asked that you not approach or try to catch it,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office asks drivers in the area to be aware of the horse and prepare to slow down if it is in the roadway.

If you see the horse, call the Door County Communications Center at (920) 746-2416 with a location.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.