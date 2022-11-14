Ripon teen looking for help walking across graduation stage

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Homecoming, prom, graduation -- all rites of passage for high school seniors. But, for one Ripon high school senior, graduation is about more than just receiving her diploma.

Eighteen-year-old Ella Weiske doesn’t really walk anymore. Born premature, she is living with cerebral palsy. According to her mom, Debbie Weiske, “She’s a smart, healthy senior who is trapped inside this body that doesn’t always want to work for her.”

Like all of her classmates at Ripon High School, Ella, who’s overcome so many obstacles, is excited for her high school graduation scheduled for May 27, 2023. She says, “Just knowing that I did all of this and graduating.”

But, as she and her family look forward to graduation, they had one wish. “Yes, somebody could push her across the stage, but wouldn’t it be cool to have her stand up and take those steps across the stage to receive her diploma,” says her mom.

But for a teen who is basically confined to a wheelchair, it’s a task that won’t be possible without some help. And that help is Trexo Robotics, a Canadian company that builds wearable robotics for people like Ella.

“The beauty of the robotic legs is that she can take her own steps, on her own strength and muscle and when she tires the robotics take over,” says Debbie Weiske.

Not covered by insurance, the robotics come with a $40,000 price tag. Ella’s family started a fundraising campaign on the “Help Hope Live” platform to raise money to buy the devices. Her sister Liz adds, “It will just be amazing to see her walk across the stage with all of her fellow classmates and everyone’s love for her will expand.”

Halfway to the $40,000 goal, Ella started the process of being measured for the robotics. But, they still need some more help. Here mom says, “Another $20,000 and we will have her up, and the unit ordered, so we can get her in it and hopefully proficient by May.”

While the goal is to get Ella to walk across the stage for graduation, her family says these robotics are about so much more. Younger brother, Ben, says, “She can have more free time and independence and freedom.”

And in Ella’s own words, she adds, “I would walk on my own. I would walk all over the place.”

Click here to donate to Ella’s fundraiser.

