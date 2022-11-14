OCCASIONAL SNOW THROUGH MIDWEEK

This is the week where many folks will think that winter is here to stay... Our temperatures will remain below normal, with highs in the low to middle 30s. At least the wind won’t give you much of a chill, as it blows in gently from the southeast. However, that light onshore breeze might bring Door County a few flakes at times this afternoon.

Our limited morning sun has been gradually disappearing behind the clouds. Our next weathermaker will bring us periods of light snow from this evening through Wednesday morning. This slushy show will stick easily on grassy surfaces. Meanwhile, the roads will become occasionally slippery, especially at night and in the early morning hours. During this long duration event, the Fox Valley will pick up an inch or two of snow, while areas farther north will get 2-4″. Snow totals closer to the lakeshore may be lower, due to more mixed precipitation blending in.

It’s going to get even colder during the second half of the week... From Thursday through next weekend, our highs will only be in the 20s. Blustery west-northwest winds will usher in the chilly weather. It looks like our “feel-like temperatures” will be in the teens during Thursday evening’s Packers-Titans game. It’s also going to be a snappy cold start to Saturday’s statewide gun-deer hunting opener.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SE 1-5 MPH

TUESDAY: E 5-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Cold and calm. A few flakes develop. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Snow showers. Cold and calm. Slipper roads possible. LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Snow showers. A wintry mix lakeside... Slipper roads possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Early snow showers. Cloudy skies. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Cloudy, colder and blustery. Flurries possible. HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Flurries possible. HIGH: 24 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late snow showers. HIGH: 26 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: Early flakes, then sunshine. Blustery. HIGH: 26

