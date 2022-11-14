Grand Chute police: 17-year-old jailed after series of car and gun thefts

Grand Chute police set up crime scene tape
Grand Chute police set up crime scene tape
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say they’re holding a local 17-year-old in the county jail after a series of vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles since November 4.

Police say between Nov. 4 and Nov. 12, four vehicles were reported stolen. In addition, there were numerous thefts taking thousands of dollars’ worth of property, including several firearms. Every incident had the same thing in common: the doors were unlocked. In each vehicle theft, the doors were unlocked and the keys were inside. All four vehicles were recovered.

Sunday, police executed a search warrant on the 2800-block of W. Glenpark Dr. and took two people into custody. Police say they found “significant evidence,” including several thousand dollars’ worth of stolen property, a number of firearms, and another stolen vehicle.

Police say the 17-year-old Grand Chute boy is being held on multiple counts of taking and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, theft of firearms, theft, concealing stolen property, and felony bail jumping.

Grand Chute police were assisted by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office and Appleton Police Department and also by timely and accurate crime tips from the public.

Anyone with information that can further help investigators should contact the Grand Chute Police Department by calling (920) 832-1575 or texting “GCPD” followed by your tip to 847411 (you will remain anonymous).

Police are reminding you: Don’t leave your vehicle unlocked, and don’t leave your vehicle unattended with the engine running or the keys inside.

Brown County's first sensory gym for all ages opens
