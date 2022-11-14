Fond du Lac Police investigating “suspicious” death of woman

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman.

Officers have called the death “suspicious.”

On Nov. 12, at about 8:15 a.m., police were called to a welfare check in the 100 block of E. Merrill Avenue. Officers found the woman dead inside her home.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the woman’s death. The Fond du Lac Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Kristina Meilahn at 920-322-3713, or email kmeilahn@fdl.wi.gov, or call the anonymous Crime Alert Line at 920-322-3740.

“The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time,” police say.

