On the Clock: Packers snap streak, ruin McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers rallied from a 14 point fourth quarter deficit for their first win in 42 days. Spoiling former head coach Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field in the process. The best panel in the business breaks it all down in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

Did the Packers figure out the winning formula on offense?

Christian Watson’s breakout performance

What was up with the exchange between Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur on the sidelines?

Was Mike McCarthy too aggressive?

Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford

