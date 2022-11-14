Brown County’s first sensory gym for all ages opens

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first sensory gym open to the public, and for all ages, in Brown County opened Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Sensory Club, 3863 Norrie Dr., has many features, including therapeutic swings, a rock-climbing wall, crash pads and a ball pit. It also features private rooms that can be customized to meet a member’s certain needs in lights, music, scents and padding.

The owners of The Sensory Club said they want to encourage kids, teens and adults to grow beyond the expectations of their therapists and doctors.

Located in New Franken, near the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus, the gym will be open 6 days a week. Learn more on The Sensory Club website or call (920) 646-2582.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.