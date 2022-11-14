Brown County’s first sensory gym for all ages opens

It's the first public gym of its kind in Brown County
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first sensory gym open to the public, and for all ages, in Brown County opened Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Sensory Club, 3863 Norrie Dr., has many features, including therapeutic swings, a rock-climbing wall, crash pads and a ball pit. It also features private rooms that can be customized to meet a member’s certain needs in lights, music, scents and padding.

The owners of The Sensory Club said they want to encourage kids, teens and adults to grow beyond the expectations of their therapists and doctors.

Located in New Franken, near the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus, the gym will be open 6 days a week. Learn more on The Sensory Club website or call (920) 646-2582.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A viewer captures a photo of a wild mustang running through a Door County neighborhood.
Wild mustang rounded up in southern Door County
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Fond du Lac Police investigating “suspicious” death of woman
Street, road, generic
Hobart-Lawrence police investigating deadly crash on I-41, 40-year-old pedestrian killed

Latest News

Baby in hospital with RSV
RSV activity increases as work continues on vaccine
Treating a child with RSV in a hospital
Wisconsin sees spike in RSV cases
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday.
A sleep specialist explains impacts of Daylight Saving Time as it ends over the weekend
Tripledemic
Dr. Rai talks threat of “tripledemic”, how you can help prevent it