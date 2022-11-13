Two people displaced following structure fire in Sheboygan, investigation underway

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Alabama Ave. around 1:43 p.m. Saturday.

Crews could see smoke coming from the building. A fire in the stairwell was quickly extinguished.

Two dogs died due to smoke inhalation. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters took about two hours to put out the fire.

Two residents living in the second floor were displaced. The ground floor was cleared to be reoccupied.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The loss is estimated to be $25,000.

