Two people displaced following structure fire in Sheboygan, investigation underway

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Alabama Ave. around 1:43 p.m. Saturday.

Crews could see smoke coming from the building. A fire in the stairwell was quickly extinguished.

Two dogs died due to smoke inhalation. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters took about two hours to put out the fire.

Two residents living in the second floor were displaced. The ground floor was cleared to be reoccupied.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The loss is estimated to be $25,000.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Street, road, generic
Hobart-Lawrence police investigating deadly crash on I-41, 40-year-old pedestrian killed
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Arlo Lesatz is 2 years old and in kidney failure. His family is searching for a living donor so...
Appleton family searching for kidney donor for son
WATCH: Operation Football - Level 4 Playoffs (Part 1)
Operation Football - Level 4 Playoffs
The Manitowoc Public Library in downtown Manitowoc
Manitowoc library evacuated for person having a mental health crisis

Latest News

Marching for veteran suicide awareness
WATCH - VETERAN SUICIDE AWARENESS MARCH
Veteran suicide awareness march
Hundreds take part in 10th annual veteran suicide awareness march
Street, road, generic
Hobart-Lawrence police investigating deadly crash on I-41, 40-year-old pedestrian killed
WATCH: Operation Football - Level 4 Playoffs (Part 1)
WATCH: Operation Football - Level 4 Playoffs (Part 1)