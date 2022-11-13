Shield of Sisters helps women enduring military sexual trauma

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Veterans and active service members poured into the Veterans Tailgate zone outside Lambeau Field Sunday.

Shield of Sisters focuses on people who identify as female and have endured military sexual trauma (MST).

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs defines MST as sexual assault or harassment experienced during military service.

The non-profit joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2037 to bring friendship, awareness and fundraising to Titletown.

“That’s what’s really neat about us veterans is that we’re all a family and we have that comorodory and it’s really strong. We want to encourage one another. We want to support and get through that,” Co-Founder Jessica Williams said.

“I am thankful to be a Wisconsinite because of that. That we are able to have a wonderful state to support our military and their needs,” Co-Founder Tracy Urban said.

