Packers place CB Eric Stokes on IR ahead of Cowboys game

Eric Stokes
Eric Stokes(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Eric Stokes is unlikely to play again this season. Well, on Saturday the team placed him on Injured Reserve after suffering an ankle/knee injury against the Lions.

According to ESPN, Stokes is expected to undergo surgery.

Meanwhile, Green Bay signed CB Corey Ballentine to the active roster from the practice squad. They also elevated LB La’Darius Hamilton and K Ramiz Ahmed from the practice squad.

18 different players were on the Injury Report this week. The team battling injuries while trying to bounce back from five straight losses in five different cities.

They’re back home Sunday to host the Cowboys.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
Arlo Lesatz is 2 years old and in kidney failure. His family is searching for a living donor so...
Appleton family searching for kidney donor for son
Police lights generic.
Oshkosh Police investigating home intruder report
Catherine Carter and Lavell Nance
Two arrested on drug charges in Manitowoc child death investigation
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy (AP file)
Packers fans welcome back Coach McCarthy (as long as he loses)
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) scores on an 36-yard touchdown reception...
Packers CB Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) jogs onto the field to for an NFL football game...
Ex-Raider Abram reunites with old friends in Green Bay
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy looks at Aaron Rodgers as he walks off the field...
Rodgers, McCarthy to reunite at Lambeau Field as opponents for first time