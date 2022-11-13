Packers place CB Eric Stokes on IR ahead of Cowboys game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Eric Stokes is unlikely to play again this season. Well, on Saturday the team placed him on Injured Reserve after suffering an ankle/knee injury against the Lions.

According to ESPN, Stokes is expected to undergo surgery.

Meanwhile, Green Bay signed CB Corey Ballentine to the active roster from the practice squad. They also elevated LB La’Darius Hamilton and K Ramiz Ahmed from the practice squad.

18 different players were on the Injury Report this week. The team battling injuries while trying to bounce back from five straight losses in five different cities.

They’re back home Sunday to host the Cowboys.

