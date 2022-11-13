LIVE BLOG: McCarthy returns to Lambeau Field in Packers-Cowboys game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers (3-6) are looking to end a five-game losing streak as they return home to host the Dallas Cowboys (6-2).

The game marks a return of former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to Lambeau Field. It’s McCarthy’s first visit back to Lambeau Field since taking over as coach of the Cowboys.

The Packers are 20-17 against the Cowboys. The Packers have won three straight matches against Dallas and eight of the last nine.

Kickoff is 3:25 p.m.

The blog below will update throughout the game with analysis from the Action 2 Sports team and Cover 2 experts.

