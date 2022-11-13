Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility award from Jeff Bezos

Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham Hall on Thursday(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jeff Bezos is giving Dolly Parton $100 million.

The country legend is the latest recipient of Bezos’ Courage and Civility Award.

Parton is known for her philanthropy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she donated $1,000,000 to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s vaccine research efforts. It was used to help fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Bezos, the founder and former head of Amazon, has said the prize money has no strings attached.

“They can give it all to their own charity or they can share the wealth. It is up to them,” he said last year.

In 1988, Parton established the Dollywood Foundation and eventually the Imagination Library, a program that helps children across the world access books.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Street, road, generic
Hobart-Lawrence police investigating deadly crash on I-41, 40-year-old pedestrian killed
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Arlo Lesatz is 2 years old and in kidney failure. His family is searching for a living donor so...
Appleton family searching for kidney donor for son
WATCH: Operation Football - Level 4 Playoffs (Part 1)
Operation Football - Level 4 Playoffs
The Manitowoc Public Library in downtown Manitowoc
Manitowoc library evacuated for person having a mental health crisis

Latest News

Two people displaced following structure fire in Sheboygan, investigation underway
Photographs of brides married in the White House are displayed in the executive mansion in a...
A nice day for a White House wedding: 18 ceremonies (so far)
A voter arrives to vote at the Phoenix Art Museum on election day in Phoenix, Tuesday, Nov. 8,...
Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws
Police vehicles and ambulances are parked at the site of an explosion on Istanbul's popular...
Bomb hits major Istanbul avenue, kills 6, wounds dozens