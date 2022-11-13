Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts”: Packers vs. Cowboys

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (3-6) get set to host the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”

#1 McCarthy’s Return: Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy returns to face his old team for the first time. The Super Bowl XLV winning head coach was fired late in the 2018 season amidst a losing season and reported friction between the coach and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But it appears time has healed those wounds. Rodgers said this week he wants to give McCarthy a big hug before the game and the 4-time MVP QB spoke of fond memories the 2 shared over their years together.

#2 Cowboys Defense: It will be hard for the Packers offense to get on track to end its 5-game losing streak. The Cowboys defense ranks 3rd in points allowed and Dallas ranks 3rd in turnover margin (while the Packers have the 3rd-worst turnover margin in the NFL). CB Trevon Diggs is an amazing ball-hawk who had 11 interceptions last season and has 3 so far this year. Aaron Rodgers, inexplicably, tied his career high with 3 interceptions last week in losing to the lowly Lions. And Rodgers may very well face pressure with Micah Parsons on the other side today. The Cowboys’ pass rusher has 8 sacks already this season.

#3 Mr. Jones: No, I’m not talking about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Texas native Aaron Jones promises to make a big impact on this game. Despite not finishing the game at Detroit due to injury, Jones practiced this week and will play. In his career, Jones has played really well against a Cowboys team he grew up rooting for. Jones had his coming-out party as a rookie in a visit to Dallas and tied the Packers franchise record with 4 rushing touchdowns in the Packers’ last meeting with the Cowboys in 2019.

#4 Home Cooking: I’m not here to sugarcoat things. But perhaps home cooking can help the Packers problems. Their world tour of 5 games in 5 weeks in 5 different cities is over. And despite last month’s home loss to the Jets, Green Bay has still won 14 of its last 15 regular season games at Lambeau Field. The Packers have lost 6 games this season in playing 6 of their 9 games away from home. It’s the most road-heavy slate by any team in the league through 9 games this year. The reward? 5 of Green Bay’s final 8 games will be at Lambeau Field.

#5 Everyone Else Stinks Too: The Packers have struggled. But the 49ers, Rams, Bucs, Falcons, Panthers, Commanders, Saints, Cardinals, and Bears all have either 3 or 4 wins in fighting for a wild card spot. Green Bay is in the thick of the playoff race, despite not passing the eye test of late.

Prediction: Cowboys 24, Packers 16

As always, tune in to Action 2 News at 10:00 pm and Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 at 10:35 pm for the best postgame coverage in Green Bay.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.