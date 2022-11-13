COLD & MOSTLY SUNNY GAME DAY, INCOMING CLIPPER SYSTEM BRINGS SNOW CHANCE

Forecasts and information from the First Alert Weather team, 24 hours a day
By Bo Fogal
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
High pressure will continue to slowly move across the northern Midwest eventually cutting off the chance of lake-effect snow by early Sunday morning. High pressure will keep Sunday mostly clear, but temperatures will still be colder than average with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. Throughout the entire Packers game, temperatures will be in the 30s so bundle up if you’re planning on going to the game. Lows will fall back to the mid to lower 20s with wind chills in the teens.

A clipper system will form over Colorado by early Monday morning and this system is expected to move directly towards Wisconsin. Although it’ll be a relatively weak system, there will be chances of late afternoon into evening snow chances. Accumulation looks to be no more than an inch of snow. Otherwise, Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs once again in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

Another system from the south will move northward towards the clipper system creating more chances of snow & rain starting Tuesday and continue through Wednesday. Minimal accumulation is expected with models indicating no more than 2 inches of snow. The snow chance will linger into Thursday. Highs will continue to be in the mid 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NNW 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: NW 0-5 MPH

TODAY: Sun and clouds, cold! HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, mostly cloudy and cold. LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late chance of snow showers. Little to no accumulation expected. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Overcast with chance of wintry mix. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Wintry mix chance. Overcast. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated chance of snow showers. HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Getting colder. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 25 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. HIGH: 27

