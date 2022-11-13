ACCUMULATING SNOW LATE MONDAY THROUGH MIDWEEK

Well below average conditions are here to stay and they’ll be here at least through NEXT weekend. Bundle up! Our next weather maker is set to produce some accumulating snow from late Monday through the middle of the week.

Tonight... mostly cloudy and cold with lows in the 20s. Thankfully winds will remain light.

Clouds thicken on Monday and some snow is possible by late in the day. Daytime highs will be in the mid 30s, which is about 10° below average. Winds remain reasonably light from the southeast between 4 and 10 mph.

Temperatures in the mid 30s are expected Tuesday and Wednesday but there will be some snow around. Scattered snow showers may produce anywhere from a coating to 3″ around the area. Some lake enhancement may lead to some some locally higher totals near Lake Michigan. This won’t be a major snow event for us but it is the best widespread snow chance of the year and there will likely be scattered slick spots we’ll need to watch.

Snow Potential Monday - Wednesday (WBAY)

Some snow showers will continue into Thursday . Breezes start to pick up by then too. Folks heading to the Packers game Thursday night at Lambeau will need several warm layers! Highs in the 20s may be the best we can do Friday and Saturday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: SE 4-10 MPH

TUESDAY: NE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy & cold. Light wind. LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late day snow showers develop. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Snow showers. HIGH: 35 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Turning breezy. HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Cold & breezy. Mix of clouds & sun. HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: Cold & breezy. Mix of clouds & sun. HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as breezy or cold. HIGH: 30

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.