Thank you for your service

Action 2 News reporter Jason Zimmerman's service photo
Action 2 News reporter Jason Zimmerman's service photo
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY sends a big thank-you on this Veterans Day to all the men and women who served our country in the armed forces, including some familiar faces at Action 2 News.

Reporter Jason Zimmerman joined the Army National Guard when he was 17 and served for 7 years as a medic.

Videographer Will Sentowski served in the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, “Red Arrow” 32nd Infantry Brigade of the Wisconsin National Guard. He worked as a signal support systems specialist, fixing things like telephones, antennas, and Humvee radios.

The WBAY family is proud of the military veterans we work with every day.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Michels addresses supporters at his campaign rally after midnight Wednesday
What went wrong for Michels?
Jordan Leavy-Carter
Leavy-Carter faces Reckless Homicide charge for death of Green Bay 5-year-old
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
American Flag generic
2022 Veterans Day offers
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy (AP file)
Packers fans welcome back Coach McCarthy (as long as he loses)
Schneider National truck gets a wrap promoting the National Guard and Reserves
Schneider debuts new military-themed truck
The insignia of Chevalier dans l'Ordre National de la Legion d'Honneur (Knight in the National...
Veterans of WWII and Korea share their stories
Schneider National truck gets a wrap promoting the National Guard and Reserves
Schneider debuts National Guard-theme truck design