Thank you for your service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY sends a big thank-you on this Veterans Day to all the men and women who served our country in the armed forces, including some familiar faces at Action 2 News.

Reporter Jason Zimmerman joined the Army National Guard when he was 17 and served for 7 years as a medic.

Videographer Will Sentowski served in the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, “Red Arrow” 32nd Infantry Brigade of the Wisconsin National Guard. He worked as a signal support systems specialist, fixing things like telephones, antennas, and Humvee radios.

The WBAY family is proud of the military veterans we work with every day.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.