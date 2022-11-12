SPOTTY LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE SATURDAY

As northwest winds flow across Lake Superior, we’re expecting overnight snow showers to push into northern Wisconsin. They’re most likely across the Northwoods and into Door County. During the day Saturday, some of those passing showers could drift anywhere into central and eastern Wisconsin. Highs will be in the middle 30s, but the wind will make it feel like it’s in the 20s all day.

Sunday will start off with sunshine, but clouds will thicken up for tailgaters preparing for the Packers to take on the Cowboys. The kickoff temperature will be in the middle 30s, with upper 20s towards the end of the game. We’ll stay dry with a northwest wind of 5-10 mph. Quiet conditions persist into Monday, along with the chilly temperatures.

Keep an eye on the forecast for next Tuesday and Wednesday... A rain-snow mix will be possible during this time period, with perhaps a couple inches of slushy accumulation. Some slippery travel will be possible during the middle of next week, so stay tuned for more updates on this next weathermaker!

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW/N 10-20+ MPH

SUNDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Snappy cold. Flakes, especially NORTH. LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Cold blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then mostly cloudy. Cold, but with less wind. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Continued cold. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: A wintry mix develops... Slippery travel possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Slippery travel possible... especially in the morning. Lingering flakes. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. HIGH: 29

