SPOTTY LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE SATURDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Highs in the 30s, wind chills teens to 20s, and a chance to see snow
By David Ernst
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As northwest winds flow across Lake Superior, we’re expecting overnight snow showers to push into northern Wisconsin. They’re most likely across the Northwoods and into Door County. During the day Saturday, some of those passing showers could drift anywhere into central and eastern Wisconsin. Highs will be in the middle 30s, but the wind will make it feel like it’s in the 20s all day.

Sunday will start off with sunshine, but clouds will thicken up for tailgaters preparing for the Packers to take on the Cowboys. The kickoff temperature will be in the middle 30s, with upper 20s towards the end of the game. We’ll stay dry with a northwest wind of 5-10 mph. Quiet conditions persist into Monday, along with the chilly temperatures.

Keep an eye on the forecast for next Tuesday and Wednesday... A rain-snow mix will be possible during this time period, with perhaps a couple inches of slushy accumulation. Some slippery travel will be possible during the middle of next week, so stay tuned for more updates on this next weathermaker!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW/N 10-20+ MPH

SUNDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Snappy cold. Flakes, especially NORTH. LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Cold blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then mostly cloudy. Cold, but with less wind. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Continued cold. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: A wintry mix develops... Slippery travel possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Slippery travel possible... especially in the morning. Lingering flakes. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. HIGH: 29

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Michels addresses supporters at his campaign rally after midnight Wednesday
What went wrong for Michels?
Jordan Leavy-Carter
Leavy-Carter faces Reckless Homicide charge for death of Green Bay 5-year-old
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
American Flag generic
2022 Veterans Day offers
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire

Latest News

First Alert Weather
SHARPLY COLDER INTO THE WEEKEND
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A winter-like weekend
First Alert Weather headlines
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Above-freezing highs, below-freezing wind chills
November 11 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some snow showers