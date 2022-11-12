Semi-trailer crash kills 9 dairy cattle in Dodge County

Dodge County sheriff's squad car
Dodge County sheriff's squad car(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say nine dairy cows were killed when a semi-trailer hauling more than three dozen cattle slid down an embankment of a Wisconsin highway and tipped over.

The 61-year-old driver had pulled over on the shoulder of a ramp on U.S. Highway 151 in Chester township Thursday night when it began to slide on the soft ground. The driver was unable to correct the wheels to prevent the trailer from toppling over.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the trailer was carrying 38 Holsteins.

Several area dairy farm workers aided in the rescue and recovery.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Michels addresses supporters at his campaign rally after midnight Wednesday
What went wrong for Michels?
Jordan Leavy-Carter
Leavy-Carter faces Reckless Homicide charge for death of Green Bay 5-year-old
Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child in 2020.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
American Flag generic
2022 Veterans Day offers
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire

Latest News

WATCH: Operation Football - Level 4 Playoffs (Part 1)
WATCH: Operation Football - Level 4 Playoffs (Part 1)
WATCH: Operation Football - Level 4 Playoffs (Part 2)
WATCH: Operation Football - Level 4 Playoffs (Part 2)
Both Army veterans, 92 and 97 years old, are healthy and alert at an assisted-living facility...
Two stories of two veterans in their 90s
Service medals adorn WWII veteran Paul Klemmer's wall in Appleton
Appleton’s Touchmark showcases veterans over 90