Schneider debuts new military-themed truck

Schneider hopes more military veterans join the trucking industry
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ashwaubenon-based Schneider National is making sure drivers on the road remember to pay tribute to service members.

The trucking and logistics company unveiled its latest military-theme truck on Veterans Day Friday, Nov. 11. It features the Universal Camouflage Pattern with Schneider’s iconic orange color along with black, gray and white.

The sleek design represents the National Guard and Reserves in honor of company founder Al Schneider, who served in the Wisconsin National Guard.

Schneider hopes to inspire veterans and active military members to enter the trucking industry. The company says 14 percent of its workers have military backgrounds and it hopes to increase that number.

“On Veterans Day we really like to say thank you with our trucks that are on the road -- that we hope not only our Schneider veterans but all veterans on the road see those trucks and feel some pride,” executive vice president Rob Reich, an Army veteran, said.

Schneider has other military-theme trucks on the road and also a wall in its corporate business center dedicated to thanking veterans.

