SCATTERED LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS, SUNSHINE FOR GAME DAY

A strong winter system merged with the remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole to create a stronger system over the northeast U.S. This system continues to cause breezy north winds over the entire state of Wisconsin. The north winds will create lake-effect snow from Lake Superior and Lake Michigan. Several inches of snow are expected along the southern shore of Lake Superior in the UP area and parts of northern Wisconsin. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the UP area until 9:00 A.M. Sunday. Otherwise, northeast Wisconsin will be overcast with isolated chances of snow over the Northwoods area and Door County. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the 20s.

The strong system will move off to the northeast with high pressure right behind it. High pressure will clear out the snow and clouds in time for the Green Bay Packers game. The weather will be mostly sunny and calm winds, but it will be cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for highs. Bundle up!

The cold streak continues into the new week, but another winter system will create two chances of a wintry mix for Tuesday and Wednesday. Accumulation is variable as of today, but snow is likely.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NNW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: NW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Overcast. Isolated lake-effect snow mainly for the Northwoods area. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Snow ends, mostly cloudy and cold. LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Overcast with chance of wintry mix.. HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Still cloudy with snow possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow? HIGH: 30

