Packers fans welcome back Coach McCarthy (as long as he loses)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sunday’s Packers game will be quite a homecoming for the team’s former head coach, Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy, of course, coached the Packers for 13 seasons and won a Lombardi Trophy with them. But on Sunday he’ll be leading the Dallas Cowboys onto the field at Lambeau.

Packers fans, however, hope he’ll get a proper reception from the home crowd.

“I think he should get a good reception. He got you guys a Super Bowl. I don’t think he’ll get you one in Dallas. But... he deserves it. He helped your team win a Super Bowl,” Eilene Gold, from Little Elm, Texas, said.

“I think it’s gong to be pretty raucous,” Packers fans Gary Rogaczewski said. “I think there’s going to be a good homecoming for Mike McCarthy, but the Packers need a win very badly, and what better team to get that win against than Dallas?”

The Packers kick off against the Cowboys at 3:25 Sunday afternoon.

