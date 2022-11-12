Operation Football - Level 4 Playoffs

Kimberlly (D1), West De Pere (D2), and Shiocton (D7) all punched their tickets to Camp Randall
WATCH: Operation Football - Level 4 Playoffs (Part 1)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Watch all the Operation Football from the WIAA state semifinals as Kimberlly (D1), West De Pere (D2), and Shiocton (D7) all punched their tickets to Camp Randall with wins in the Level 4 Playoffs.

All told, there were 9 area teams across 6 of the state’s 7 divisions still alive on Friday night. We have highlights from them all. Watch Part 1 above, and enjoy Part 2 below.

WATCH: Operation Football - Level 4 Playoffs (Part 2)

