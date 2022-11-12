Hundreds take part in 10th annual veteran suicide awareness march

Veteran suicide awareness march
Veteran suicide awareness march(Emily Roberts)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The veteran’s awareness march by ‘Helping out our American Heroes’ or H.O.O.A.H. had over 800 people walking or jogging Saturday morning to remember service members that have taken their own life.

This year, participants had the option to take the 17.6 mile or 1.76 mile route, representing the average number of veterans that take their lives each day across the U.S. according to the Veterans Affairs.

Some participants also wore a weighted ruck sack or backpack to represent the struggles that many veterans face with mental health.

Chelsea Kocken, a board member of the 4th H.O.O.A.H. Wisconsin says “You don’t know, somebody might be great on the outside, they may not be on the inside and something so simple as a phone call, writing a card, getting a cup of coffee. It really goes a long way.”

Adding, “It’s a special connection in the military community with one another, but it doesn’t mean a civilian can’t have an impact. So, call your friends, know what we’ve done here today is important, and take that with you every day.”

This event is the largest annual fundraiser for the ‘4th H.O.O.A.H. Wisconsin’ that helps raise funds for support programs and services provided by professionals to improve the overall wellness of veterans and their support systems in the community with the overall goal of eliminating veteran suicide.

The non-profit has raised over $600,000 since 2013.

If you would like to help show your support, you can donate to hooahinc.org

