Hobart-Lawrence police investigating deadly crash on I-41, 40-year-old pedestrian killed

TOWN OF LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - Hobart-Lawrence police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound, south of CTH S, Friday around 9:08 p.m.

A Kia was heading south on I-41 when it hit a pedestrian in the lane of traffic, according to police. A 20-year-old man from Appleton was driving the Kia. He was not hurt, but the vehicle was damaged.

The pedestrian was a 40-year-old man from Green Bay. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a vehicle, believed to have been driven by the victim, was found parked on the side of the highway near the crash scene with its flashes on.

The names of the driver and victim have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department, State Patrol, Lawrence Fire Department, De Pere Rescue, the Brown County Highway Department and the Brown County Communications Center assisted the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department.

