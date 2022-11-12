BRISK TONIGHT, A LITTLE MORE SUN ON SUNDAY

Clouds will thin out a litte during the night but some flurries may continue across far northern WI and the Door Peninsula. Otherwise, look for a chilly Saturday night with lows mainly in the 20s. Brisk NW breezes will produce wind chills in the teens. Bundle up!

While Sunday will feature a little more sun overall, it really won’t do too much for temperatures. Highs in the 30s will be the best we can do, well below the average of 45°. Thankfully winds will taper a bit heading into the afternoon and evening. Kickoff for the Packers game will be in the mid 30s with low 30s expected by the 4th quarter. It won’t be a repeat of the famous Ice Bowl with the Cowboys in town but it’ll be chilly nonetheless.

Our next weather maker builds in late Monday and will continue into Wednesday. This system will bring our best snow chance of the season and a coating to over 2″ of snow may add up over a few days. This won’t be a major snow maker as far as things go in this part of the world but we’ll have to watch for some slick spots again on area roads.

Cold and blustery conditions continue for the end of the work week and next coming weekend. If anything, temperatures will get even colder after Thursday. Speaking of Thursday... the 2nd Packers game of the week at Lambeau will be even colder and windier than the first. A few additional layers of warmth will be needed for that 7:20 p.m. kickoff with the Titans.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NNW 5-15 MPH

TOMORROW: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy, brisk, & cold. A few flakes linger. LOW: 24 (wind chills in the 10s)

SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Winds ease during the afternoon. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late day snow showers possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Areas of snow. A mix of snow & rain possible in some spots. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Passing flurries. Turning breezy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Cold & blustery. Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. Stray flakes? Staying chilly. HIGH: 27

